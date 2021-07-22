Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Invests $8.93 Million in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CM Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ CMLF traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.87. 904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,138. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $27.18.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF).

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.