Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has $98.72 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Dolby Laboratories makes up about 1.6% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $98,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 859,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,801,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $274,200,000 after purchasing an additional 612,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,610,000 after purchasing an additional 484,678 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,333,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.67. 2,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,122. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.10. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

