Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has $240.02 Million Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,750,000 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications makes up approximately 4.0% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $240,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,550,000 after buying an additional 365,722 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuance Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,390 shares of company stock worth $13,713,897 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.07. 72,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,518. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,751.88 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.