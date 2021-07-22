SOS (NYSE:SOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 161,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,025,952 shares.The stock last traded at $2.78 and had previously closed at $2.73.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SOS during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in SOS during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SOS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

