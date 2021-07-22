Sonic Automotive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,012 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,675% compared to the average daily volume of 57 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,220,000 after acquiring an additional 235,521 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1,005.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 195,896 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2,161.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 181,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.56. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

