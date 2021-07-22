Societe Generale Lowers Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target to €57.00

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its target price trimmed by Societe Generale from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

UBSFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.10 ($74.24) to €60.60 ($71.29) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.27.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.44. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

