SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15 to $3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.10. SLM also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.150-$3.250 EPS.

Shares of SLM traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.30. 138,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,248. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.42. SLM has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SLM will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. increased their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.56.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.