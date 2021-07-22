Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLTTF. TD Securities lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

SLTTF opened at $4.29 on Monday. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.