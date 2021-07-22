Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 56.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,014 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 881.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 1,434.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WORK opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $147,840.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $85,258.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,860 shares of company stock worth $7,431,241 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

