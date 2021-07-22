Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $193.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.82.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

