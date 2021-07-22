Skycoin Price Tops $0.80 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. Skycoin has a market cap of $16.82 million and approximately $415,747.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002509 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00037596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00102116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00141787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,949.21 or 1.00081146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

