Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Raised to $55.00 at Cowen

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target raised by Cowen from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $289,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 49,120 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 22,003 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

