Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sixt currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €119.00 ($140.00).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €113.70 ($133.76) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €119.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64. Sixt has a 1-year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1-year high of €132.60 ($156.00).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

