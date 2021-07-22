SITE Centers (SITC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SITE Centers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $15.48 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -774.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

SITC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $958,946.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,220.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.