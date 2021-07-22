Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Down 3.1%

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.36 and last traded at $27.91. Approximately 1,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 377,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

