Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Down 3.1%

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.36 and last traded at $27.91. Approximately 1,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 377,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000.
Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
