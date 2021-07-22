Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

SGTX stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.81 million and a PE ratio of -22.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,222,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

