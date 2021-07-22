SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCBGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut SIG Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

SIG Combibloc Group stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. SIG Combibloc Group has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.28.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

