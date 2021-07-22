Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

SWIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperformer rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

