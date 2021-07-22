Sierra Bancorp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $382.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.