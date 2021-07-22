ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Gap Up to $46.72

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.72, but opened at $49.35. ShotSpotter shares last traded at $49.35, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ShotSpotter currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

The company has a market cap of $573.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.54.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 3.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,110,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,933,000 after buying an additional 35,469 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 786,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

