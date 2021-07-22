Short Interest in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Declines By 25.2%

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 218,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tennant has a one year low of $57.99 and a one year high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other Tennant news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 1,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

