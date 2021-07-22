Short Interest in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Declines By 26.6%

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 412,800 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 562,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of RGP opened at $13.76 on Thursday. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $451.64 million, a PE ratio of 72.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

