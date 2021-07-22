Short Interest in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Decreases By 25.3%

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 401,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $14.77 on Thursday. Pure Cycle has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 281.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the first quarter worth about $67,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the first quarter worth about $149,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

