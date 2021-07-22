Short Interest in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Declines By 28.0%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRTX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.64.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $164.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.99. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.33. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,954,000 after acquiring an additional 701,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,067,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,456,000 after acquiring an additional 293,179 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,383,000 after purchasing an additional 278,868 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,817,000 after purchasing an additional 264,000 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.