Short Interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Rises By 21.7%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of FINV stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.06. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $10.61.
FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.49 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 26.09%.
FinVolution Group Company Profile
FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.
