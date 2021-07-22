Short Interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Rises By 21.7%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FINV stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.06. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.49 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. 19.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

