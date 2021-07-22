Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Increases By 20.0%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKHYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of BKHYY opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

