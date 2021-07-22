Short Interest in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Decreases By 28.4%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athira Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.64 million and a P/E ratio of -6.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

