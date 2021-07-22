Short Interest in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Increases By 22.0%

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 389,800 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 319,400 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $7.93 on Thursday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52). On average, research analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, CEO John Bencich bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,987. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 8,754,500.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 87,545 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

