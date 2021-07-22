Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock opened at GBX 975 ($12.74) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £146.47 million and a P/E ratio of -109.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,026.46. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55).

In related news, insider Nigel Boardman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46) per share, for a total transaction of £5,150 ($6,728.51).

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

