Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Up to $86.08

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $86.08, but opened at $89.66. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $89.40, with a volume of 57,732 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and a PE ratio of -81.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $19,029,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,466,269 shares of company stock worth $133,621,496 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,594,000 after purchasing an additional 773,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,160 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,687,000 after purchasing an additional 69,466 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.5% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,655,000 after purchasing an additional 106,574 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,904,000 after purchasing an additional 416,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

