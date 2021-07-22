Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Up to $86.08

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $86.08, but opened at $89.66. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $89.40, with a volume of 57,732 shares traded.
Several analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and a PE ratio of -81.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.
In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $19,029,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,466,269 shares of company stock worth $133,621,496 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,594,000 after purchasing an additional 773,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,160 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,687,000 after purchasing an additional 69,466 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.5% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,655,000 after purchasing an additional 106,574 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,904,000 after purchasing an additional 416,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.
About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)
Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
