Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Bought by Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $50,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 8.5% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 14.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 37.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 211,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $18,587,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,466,269 shares of company stock valued at $133,621,496 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOUR stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.61. 70,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,009. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.02. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion and a PE ratio of -84.59.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.