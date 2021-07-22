Share Repurchase Plan Declared by Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Board

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.55 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.39.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

