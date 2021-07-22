Share Repurchase Plan Declared by Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Board

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.55 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.39.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
