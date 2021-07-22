Shadows Market Capitalization Tops $1.91 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Shadows has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $506,161.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shadows alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00047182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013337 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.37 or 0.00808094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,050,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.