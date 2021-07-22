SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Short Interest Down 27.5% in June

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 561,100 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the June 15th total of 773,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SG Blocks in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SG Blocks in the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SG Blocks by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in SG Blocks by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 110,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SG Blocks in the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGBX stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of -5.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.28. SG Blocks has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $8.70.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%.

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

