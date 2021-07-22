SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after purchasing an additional 97,292 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 117,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $669,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 213.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 62,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 42,740 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KYMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $2,385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,859,890.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 544,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 88,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,084 over the last ninety days. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -18.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.38. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. Analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.