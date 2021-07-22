SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $140,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 140,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.169 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

