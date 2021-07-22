SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,682 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 66.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MARA stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 4.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

