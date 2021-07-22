SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,605 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

WRLD opened at $181.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.59. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.64 and a fifty-two week high of $181.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.62.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $146.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Equities analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

