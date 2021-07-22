SG Americas Securities LLC Has $153,000 Stock Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,508 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tucows were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tucows during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tucows during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tucows alerts:

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $81.81 on Thursday. Tucows Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $869.15 million, a PE ratio of 174.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $63,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tucows in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.