SG Americas Securities LLC Has $146,000 Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Landec were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Landec by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after buying an additional 92,128 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Landec by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,139,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after buying an additional 38,973 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Landec by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 459,223 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Landec by 7.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 566,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 41,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Landec by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 332,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Landec alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LNDC. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

LNDC opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 239.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.