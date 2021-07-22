Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Insider Acquires £124.80 in Stock

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) insider Ian Cochrane bought 156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £124.80 ($163.05).

Ian Cochrane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Severfield alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Ian Cochrane bought 157 shares of Severfield stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £125.60 ($164.10).

SFR opened at GBX 78 ($1.02) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Severfield plc has a 1 year low of GBX 51.20 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 84.84 ($1.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £240.42 million and a PE ratio of 13.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.