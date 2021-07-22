Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.04

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.04 and last traded at $57.04, with a volume of 137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.07.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

