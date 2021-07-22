SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEMrush has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $1,578,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $4,764,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $4,526,000. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEMR traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 146,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,019. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.29. SEMrush has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $26.31.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

