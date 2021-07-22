Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Position Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,612 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.38% of Sempra Energy worth $154,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $130.30 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

