Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.