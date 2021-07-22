Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.
Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
