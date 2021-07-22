SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.66) Per Share (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $8.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLS opened at $9.30 on Thursday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.