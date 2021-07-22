Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

OTCMKTS SLSDF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Select Sands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter.

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.

