Select Equity Group L.P. Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after buying an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,768,000 after buying an additional 35,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,615,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $280,511,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDG traded up $12.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $648.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,874. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $645.78. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $418.02 and a one year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,835,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

