Select Equity Group L.P. Invests $554,000 in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,880,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $336,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,032,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,641,000 after purchasing an additional 111,531 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of CWST traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $65.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.57. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

