Select Equity Group L.P. Invests $32.55 Million in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,792,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,548,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,090,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,408,000 after acquiring an additional 188,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,825,000 after acquiring an additional 447,381 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,476,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

